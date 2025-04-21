Tinubu expected back in Nigeria today – Presidency

President Bola Tinubu is set to return to Nigeria today, marking the end of a nearly two-week overseas trip, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, confirmed on Monday.

In a brief post shared via his X (formerly Twitter) account, Onanuga wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will return home today.”

The Presidency had previously reassured the public that the President remained fully engaged in national affairs during his stay abroad. Onanuga, in a statement released last Thursday, clarified that Tinubu left Paris for London over the weekend and had maintained regular communication with top government officials.

He emphasised that the president’s absence was temporary and aligned with the earlier communicated timeline. He said his return was scheduled for April 21 following the Easter holidays.

“The President’s commitment to his duties remains unwavering, and his administration continues to function effectively under his leadership.

“We appreciate the public’s concern and assure all Nigerians that governance proceeds without interruption,” Onanuga added.

Tinubu departed Nigeria for Paris on April 2, 2025, for what the Presidency described as a working visit aimed at reviewing his administration’s mid-term performance and evaluating key milestones.

However, his extended absence has drawn criticism from opposition figures amid a spike in insecurity across several regions, particularly in Plateau and Benue states.

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, through his media aide Paul Ibe, criticised the president’s continued stay abroad, calling it “irresponsible” amid widespread violence.

“Tinubu is away while Nigeria burns—daily killings, attacks, and loss of territories. This is deeply troubling,” Atiku stated. “Nigerians are yearning for real leadership—someone who’s present and actively engaged.”

Labour Party’s former presidential candidate Peter Obi echoed similar concerns, urging the president to return immediately.

“In the two weeks you have been away, over 150 Nigerians have lost their lives to insecurity,” Obi said, citing incidents in Plateau, Zamfara, Borno, and Benue.

“I urge Mr President to quickly suspend whatever he is doing in France and rush home to take responsibility by addressing these disturbing issues.”

In response, the All Progressives Congress (APC) dismissed the criticism.