Technology-driven reforms ‘ll curb academic fraud — Education minister

Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa

…Launches $68.8m NERD Programme

By Dayo Johnson

AKURE — THE Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, yesterday, said that the rollout of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank, NERD, programme, a $68.8 million technology-driven initiative, will eliminate substandard academic reports, fake certificates, and unearned honours in the education sector.

Alausa, in a statement, said NERD is designed to enhance academic integrity, security, and national planning through digitization and verification mechanisms.

The minister said: “NERD will be applicable across all higher education institutions, regardless of ownership—public, private, civilian, or military—as well as professional schools like nursing and agriculture colleges.

“Each student’s final academic report must be deposited into a central national database after undergoing a mandatory anti-plagiarism check.

“A National Credential Number (NCN) and a frame QR code will be affixed to all certificates, diplomas, and transcripts, making them instantly verifiable.

“Fake degrees and phoney academic qualifications will be eradicated, as the NCVS will serve as a systemic quality assurance check.

“All admitted students post-JAMB will be required to register in the National Students’ Clearing House under the NERD system.”