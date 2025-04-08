SUNDAY ECHONO: Leading era of excellence at TETFUND

By Adekunle Adekoya

Since assuming office as the Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) in March 2022, Sunday Echono has brought a new wave of transformation to the organization.

With his wealth of experience in the civil service, Echono has been able to steer the organization towards achieving its mandate of providing supplementary support to public tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Under Echono’s leadership, TETFUND has recorded significant milestones in the areas of physical infrastructure, research and development, academic staff training and development, and library development.

For instance, the organization has funded 5,525 physical infrastructural projects, 188 equipment fabrications, and provision of 576 Faculty/Departmental Libraries in tertiary institutions across the country. In addition, TETFUND has completed 13 Senate Buildings and 19 Library Buildings in beneficiary institutions. The organization has also commissioned 74 projects in various institutions across the country.

These projects have been commissioned by top government officials, including the President, who was represented by members of his cabinet. Echono’s leadership has also seen TETFUND intervene in the provision of modern laboratory equipment for Urology, Endourology, and Cancer Centres in six University Teaching Hospitals across the six geo-political zones of the country. This intervention is expected to curb medical tourism and the attendant capital flight. In the area of research and development, TETFUND has achieved significant strides under Echono’s leadership. The organization has sponsored 270 research projects worth over N5.7 billion in 2022, and 185 research projects worth over N5.1 billion in 2023.

TETFUND has also established three additional Centres of Excellence, bringing the total to 27. Echono’s leadership has also seen TETFUND prioritize academic staff training and development. The organization has sponsored 23,271 academic staff for Ph.D. programmes, with 4,598 sponsored to foreign institutions.

TETFUND has also sponsored 15,977 academic staff for Master’s degree programmes. Furthermore, Echono has overseen the development of the Tertiary Education Research, Applications and Services (TERAS) Platform, a digital services application designed to enhance the performance of tertiary institutions in Nigeria. Echono’s achievements at TETFUND are a testament to his leadership skills and commitment to excellence. His experience in the civil service, combined with his passion for education, has enabled him to steer TETFUND towards achieving its mandate.

As TETFUND continues to play a critical role in the development of tertiary education in Nigeria, Echono’s leadership will be crucial in shaping the organization’s future. With his vision and commitment to excellence, TETFUND is poised to achieve even greater heights under his leadership. Arch. Sunday Echono was appointed Executive Secretary of TetFund in March 2022. He is a Fellow of the Nigerian Institute of Architects, founding member and trustee of the Procurement Professionals Association of Nigeria; Fellow,

Nigerian Institute of Building; Fellow and Patron, Nigeria Library Association; Fellow, Nigerian Association for Educational Administration and Planning; Fellow, Historical Society of Nigeria, among others. He is a recipient of several awards of excellence and commendation by the Federal Government, including the national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). He is widely travelled and has presented over 40 papers at national and international fora. He is married with children.