Soludo welcomes Ifeanyi Ubah’s supporters to APGA

Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State has welcomed thousands of supporters of late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah from the All Progressives Congress (APC) into the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

The supporters, who came from various support groups, who were working for the late senator, said they were inspired to join APGA to work for the re-election of Soludo because they know that like Ubah, Soludo has the well-being of Anambra State at heart.

Soludo while welcoming them said it was unfortunate that Ubah passed on at a very young age, insisting that he had a conversation with him shortly before his death, in which they had a plan for the senator to work for his re-election. He said he would look for a way to immortalise the deceased.

Addressing the decamping members of the support groups, who were mostly from the APC, Soludo said: “I want to welcome you people into the big tent of the APGA. I want to welcome all of you back into the APGA fold.

“I welcome you to APGA, this is where you belong. This is the place where every Anambra person should belong because the ideology of APGA is in sync with what Anambra stands for.

“We are welcoming you with open arms, and I want to tell you that in APGA, we are all equal as far as membership is concerned, not minding how many years you have been in the party.

“My journey with Ifeanyi Ubah is personal and a very long one. Our relationship dates back to when I was governor of CBN. He came into APGA after contesting for governor on the platform of Labour Party in 2013.”

Leader of the defecting members of the Ifeanyi Ubah’s support groups from APC, Chuks Ogbonna, in his speech, urged APGA members to accept them as part of them, as they are coming into the party to help build Anambra and support the re-election of Governor Chukwuma Soludo.

He said: “I speak today not just as Kamen Chuks Ogbonna, but as a vessel of a legacy—the legacy of Senator Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah, a giant whose footprints remain indelible in the sands of Anambra’s history.”

“With me, I bring the dynamic Ubah Political Family, a formidable army of believers in progress, who today lay down the banner of opposition to embrace the banner of partnership under the great umbrella of APGA.

“Mr. Solution Governor, you solved the puzzle surrounding insecurity in the southeast by going after the fake native doctors. Today other states in the southeast are following your example by embarking on the registration of genuine traditional medicine practitioners, to identify and prosecute the fake ones.”

He promised to lead members of the group to work for Soludo to ensure his re-election in November, as a way to sustain his achievements in Anambra.