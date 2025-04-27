Sokoto: Three killed, others injured as bandits attack Baraya

——–We are committed to protecting every life and ensuring justice is served,” DSP Ahmed Rufai.

By Musa Ubandawaki, Sokoto

SOKOTO: Sokoto State was once again push into mourning following a deadly bandit attack on Baraya, a quiet community in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of the stste.

The incident, which occurred along the Illela axis at about 2 am Saturday morning claimed three lives and left several others injured.

The attack was confirmed by the spokesman for the Sokoto State Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ahmed Rufai.

According to him, the armed assailants stormed the village in the early hours of Saturday, shooting indiscriminately and rustling livestock.

“The bandits attacked residents, killing three individuals before fleeing with stolen animals. Our officers from Salame Division were immediately mobilized to pursue the attackers,” DSP Rufai stated.

Eyewitnesses whose identity could not be disclosed for security reasons, says the onslaught caused panic and chaos within the community, with residents fleeing into nearby bushes for safety. “It was terrifying.

They came out of nowhere and started shooting,” one local recounted.

Though police and local security operatives were alerted swiftly, some victims sustained critical injuries during the attack. Tragically, a few succumbed to their wounds before receiving adequate medical attention.

Security sources confirmed that upon arrival at the scene, personnel recovered three empty AK-47 shells, further indicating the level of violence employed by the assailants.

“We are doing everything possible to ensure peace is restored, and those responsible are brought to justice,” Rufai assured.

He noted that the state command had intensified surveillance and patrolling across vulnerable communities.

Residents of Baraya acknowledged the prompt reaction of the police, which, according to them, helped prevent further casualties.

However, they also called on government and security agencies to provide more consistent protection.

One community elder stated, “This cannot continue. We need permanent security presence, not just after an attack. Our people are tired and living in fear.”

The attack adds to the growing list of security challenges confronting Sokoto State, particularly in its border regions.

Many residents in rural areas have faced frequent incursions from armed groups in recent years.

In response, security operatives have launched a manhunt for the fleeing assailants.

Authorities say efforts are underway to coordinate with neighboring divisions and deploy intelligence assets for the operation.

As investigations continue, the people of Baraya are left to mourn their loved ones while hoping for lasting peace. “We must not allow fear to win,” one resident said solemnly. “Our hope is that justice will be served swiftly and surely.”