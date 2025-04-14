Shettima commends Akwa Ibom for localizing human capital development vision

Vice President Kashim Shettima

…Unveils ARISE HCD Strategic Plan and Local Government Implementation Roadmap

By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

Vice President Senator Kashim Shettima has commended the Akwa Ibom State Government for adopting and localizing the Human Capital Development (HCD) framework, describing it as a model of visionary leadership and grassroots-driven governance.

Speaking yesterday at the Banquet Hall of the Government House, Uyo, shortly before unveiling the ARISE Human Capital Development Strategic Plan and the Local Government HCD Implementation Roadmap, Shettima lauded Governor Umo Eno for taking bold steps in institutionalizing the HCD initiative at all levels of governance in the state.

“The unveiling of these initiatives is a declaration that the true wealth of any nation lies in the education of its people, the health of its citizens, and the productivity of its workforce,” the Vice President said.

Shettima emphasized that the HCD 2.0, now in its second phase, has been re-engineered to meet current realities and ensure broader impact. He described Akwa Ibom’s ARISE HCD plan as a template for other states, highlighting the state as the first in Nigeria to fully localize the vision of human capital development across all local government areas.

“Every policy or programme that intervenes in the lives of our people can only succeed if it is rooted in the grassroots,” he noted.

Praising Governor Eno for his focus and quiet effectiveness, Shettima said, “He is not loud, not controversial. He is a leader focused on adding value to his state. We are proud of him. I urge every governor to learn from his example.”

He also reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to collaboration, saying, “The period of politicking is over. Now we are in the phase of development. What binds us together supersedes whatever divides us.”

In his remarks, Governor Umo Eno expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for choosing Akwa Ibom as the pilot state for the programme’s launch. He thanked President Bola Tinubu for prioritizing Human Capital Development in his Renewed Hope Agenda and acknowledged the efforts of the National Coordinator, Hajia Rukaiya El-Rufai, for driving the vision to reality.

Eno highlighted the need for well-trained manpower, especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, noting that the initiative was designed to strengthen both individual and institutional capacities to respond to future challenges.

“We will continue to prioritize the development of our people and collaborate with President Bola Tinubu’s administration. Development and human capital investments should transcend political affiliations,” the governor stated.

He also listed healthcare investments as a core part of the state’s HCD plan, noting the construction and equipping of primary healthcare centers as ongoing efforts.

In a goodwill message, Mrs. Nkechi Obi, Founder/CEO of Techno Oil Limited, emphasized the significance of human capital development and pledged to partner with Akwa Ibom in improving safe cooking practices for women.

The event was attended by past and present political leaders, including Hon. Unyime Idem (PDP) representing Ukanafun/Oruk Anam Federal Constituency, Senator Effiong Bob, Senator Emmanuel Ibok Essien, and Hon. Clement Jimbo (APC) representing Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency.