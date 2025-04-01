Senator Natasha defies Kogi Govt’s ban, arrives at homecoming rally in helicopter

By Bayo Wahab

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has arrived at her homecoming rally in Kogi Central by helicopter despite the Kogi Government’s restrictions on movement and public gatherings.

A crowd of placard-carrying supporters, chanting and singing, welcomed the embattled senator to the state on Tuesday, April 1, 2025.

The Kogi Police Command had earlier warned the senator to cancel her homecoming rally, but the lawmaker stood her ground, saying she hadn’t broken any law.

While addressing her supporters, she said, “Nobody and nothing can stop me from coming home. I’m an Ebira woman; this is my land. I’m the daughter of the late Jimoh Abdul Akpoti. I know my roots; I’m not a bastard, and I’m not afraid of anybody.”

Defying the Kogi Government’s restriction on movement ahead of her homecoming rally, the senator, in a Facebook post, called on Nigerians to hold the Senate President, whom she recently accused of sexual harassment, the former Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello and the incumbent governor, Usman Ododo, responsible if she and her supporters are attacked in the state.

She wrote: “My dear people of Kogi Central, I look forward to our PEACEFUL Sallah celebrations today,” she posted on Facebook earlier that morning.

“However, should we be met with or infiltrated by violence, Nigerians should hold Gov Ododo, Yahaya Bello & SP Godswill Akpabio wholly responsible.”

Senator Natasha is currently serving a six-month suspension from the Senate for alleged rule violations.

Vanguard News