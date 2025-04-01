Security operatives will determine if Senator Natasha should be arrested – Kogi commissioner

Natasha

By Henry Oduah

Kogi State Commissioner for Information, Kingsley Fanwo, has said that security operatives will determine whether Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan should be arrested for flouting the ban on public gatherings in the state.

Kogi Governor Usman Ododo on Monday banned any kind of public gathering, claiming that intelligence gathered showed some persons planned to cause trouble.

But Akpoti-Uduaghan insisted she would meet with her constituents to celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

The police then warned her to cancel the planned gathering, threatening to “apply the full wrath of law” on anyone who disturbs peace and order in the state.

“In view of the security threat received on the planned rally, the Kogi State Police Command is therefore advising the organisers to cancel the event so as to avoid any breakdown of law and order in the State. As the Command will not hesitate to apply the full wrath of law on anyone who causes disturbance of peace and order in the State,” the police said.

Reacting on Tuesday night after the gathering was held, Fanwo said on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme: “There was a directive from the state governor and the security agencies were told to execute the directive.

“If someone has violated it, the security agencies do not need the governor again to give them another directive; they know what to do.

“Only the security agencies will be able to answer that (whether to arrest the senator or not); they know how they go about their operations. I am not a police officer but I am very sure that she should be asked a lot of questions about her incitements.”