Rivers women stage solidarity march backing state of emergency

By Daniel Abia, P/Harcourt

Women in Port Harcourt, Rivers state on Monday staged a peaceful protest in support of emergency rule in the state.

The women all dressed in white earlier gathered at the Garrison Bus Stop in the city centre from 8 am to begin the rally.

They were seen singing solidarity songs in support of the Sole Administrator, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rted), along Aba Road and marching towards the government house, Port Harcourt.

Last week, hundreds of women under the aegis of ‘Rivers Women for Sim’ staged a protest against the state of emergency and the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara.

President Tinubu declared a state of emergency on March 18 in response to an ongoing political crisis in the oil-rich state.

As part of the declaration, Governor Fubara, his deputy Ngozi Odu and all members of the Rivers State House of Assembly were suspended for an initial period of six months. Ibas, a retired naval officer, was appointed to administer the state during the emergency period.