Reactions trail Edo tribunal judgement 

Mixed reactions have continued to trail the tribunal’s judgment affirming the election of Gov. Monday Okpebholo as the winner of the Sept. 19 governorship election in Edo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Edo election tribunal, sitting in Abuja on Wednesday, reaffirmed Okpebholo’s victory.

It dismissed the petitions filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Asue Ighodalo.

Reacting to the judgment, the Edo chapter of the PDP expressed disappointment with the ruling delivered by the three-man election petition tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi.

Chris Nehikhare, the State Publicity Secretary of the PDP Caretaker Committee, said the party was waiting to receive the Certified True Copy of the judgment before making further decisions.

“PDP is disappointed with the judgment of the Justice Wilfred Kpochi-led panel.

“As a party, we are waiting for the Certified True Copy. We will study it and decide on our next course of action,” Nehikhare said.

Mr Aslem Ojezua, a former PDP chieftain who defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), said he was unsurprised by the tribunal’s decision, as the petition lacked merit.

“What I expect now is for Ighodalo to congratulate Okpebholo and join hands in solving the problems confronting our people and communities,” Ojezua said.

He added that the verdict was clear, highlighting the distinction between legal and sensational issues.

Chief Dan Orbih, PDP National Vice Chairman (South-South), said the tribunal had spoken, and they could not question its ruling.

Orbih stated that PDP would now focus on bringing back members who left during the primary election that produced Asue Ighodalo as the party’s candidate.

He emphasised that efforts would commence to rebuild the party in Edo State following the election setback.

Orbih blamed the PDP’s struggles on former Gov. Godwin Obaseki, accusing him of driving members away from the party.

“Unfortunately, the former governor brought distress, division, and disaster to the PDP.

“Today, I did not see his face among those at the tribunal, waiting for the judgment outcome.

“As it stands, lawyers will study the verdict and make a decision after a careful review of the well-established ruling,” he said.