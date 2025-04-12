Pomp, thrills as Adeleke, Oborevwori, Uzodimma, Yusuf, Soludo, others win Vanguard awards

*We’re celebrating outstanding achievements — Anaba

IT was a night of glamour, pomp and frills as eminent Nigerians, who distinguished themselves in various fields of human endeavour, were honoured at the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards,2024.

Also, in recognition of their contributions to nation-building and doggedness, two elder statesmen, Pa Edwin Clark and Pa Ayo Adebanjo, who died in February this year, were given posthumous awards.

The CEO of Pacific Holdings, Dr Adedeji Adeleke, who emerged as Vanguard’s Personality of the Year, was honoured.

The Good Governance Awards were presented to Governors Hope Uzodimma (Imo), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta), Abba Yusuf (Kano), Charles Soludo (Anambra), Diri Duoye (Bayelsa), Abiodun Oyebanji (Ekiti) and Umar Namadi (Jigawa).

Also honoured were Sir Emeka Offor (Businessman of the Year), Kaine Edike (Young Entrepreneur), Oba Abolarin Adedokun (Education Icon), Wale Adeniyi (Public Sector Icon).

Senator Olubiyi Fadeyi and Dr Usula Miku-Atu jointly got the Humanitarian Awards.

William (Energy Icon), Prof. Bath Nnaji (Power Sector Icon), Daniel Chukwudozie (Oil and Gas Icon), Mitchell Elegbe (Fintech Icon), Franklin Nechi (Immigration Investment Icon, Lanre Shittu and Dr Alexander Chika Okafor (Industrialist of the Year), Sublime Industries (Company of the Year, Chima Anyaso and Sam Ogrih (Real Estate Icon) and Mayor Oshinowo (Grassroots Development Icon).

Lifetime awards went to Sir Peter Odili, Oyin Jolayemi, Wale Adenuga, Aba Folawiyo, Benson Idonije, Onyema Ugbochukwu, Julie Coker, Sule Lamido, Eng. Joana Maduka, Chief John Oyegun and Nike Davies-Okundaye.

Adeleke joins past Personality of the Year awardees

As a 2024 Vanguard Personality of the Year awardee, Dr Adedeji Adeleke has joined other prominent Nigerians who won the award.

Past winners were former Rivers State governor, Mr Rotimi Amaechi and Mr Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede (2012); Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (2013); Mr Babatunde Fashola, Obong Godswill Akpabio and Alhaji Sule Lamido (2014); Dr Goodluck Jonathan and former President Muhammadu Buhari (2015); former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr Godwin Emefiele and Hajia Aisha Buhari (2016); Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan (2017); Mr. Tony Elumelu (2018); Mr. Femi Otedola (2019); Professor Babagana Zulum and Babajide Sanwo-Olu (2020); Dr. Akinwunmi Adesina and Mallam Mele Kyari (2021); and Aliko Dangote (2022).

In his welcome address, Editor of Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba, said the awards were to celebrate outstanding achievements and recognize the remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields in Nigeria.

He added that getting the awardees was like looking for a needle in a haystack.

To kickstart this year’s award, he said: “We are taking an unusual step of recognizing two recently departed legends of our country, Chief Ayo Adebanjo and E.K. Clark.

His words: “It is my great pleasure to welcome you to the Vanguard Personality of the Year Awards, where we celebrate outstanding achievements and recognize the remarkable individuals who have made significant contributions in their respective fields in our country. Getting this cast of awardees was like looking for a needle in a haystack. It was quite challenging.

“At the end of the day, we got what we wanted. Familiar individuals that have achieved immensely and taken giant strides to make our country a better place. Tonight is not only a time to honor them, but also to inspire each of us to strive for greatness in our pursuits.

“Our awardees have set exemplary standards through their dedication, creativity, and passion. It is our privilege to acknowledge their hard work and accomplishments.”

In his opening remarks, chairman of the event, Mr Atedo Peterside, who commended Vanguard newspaper for quality of awardees, said this “gathering is awesome.”

While describing the event as special, the founder of Stanbic IBTC Bank Plc, said: “Governors, too many to mention, distinguished business colleagues, executives, let me just stand on the last protocol from the emcees, because this gathering is awesome.

“You know, when I got the invitation, and it said this was the 13th vanguard event of this nature, so I told myself, I’m not very superstitious, but I want to assure you that if you think that I would be here for the 13th occasion, it’s something to worry about, I want to assure you that there’s no such thing. This event is special.

I recall when Vanguard was formed. That makes me sound very old, because I’m no longer young, but Vanguard is over 40 years old. When I began at BTC, it was about four years after Vanguard had opened its doors to business, and I was telling Uncle Sam today that I remember various newspapers the military had a brush on, sometimes one or two of them were shut down, but I never remember Vanguard ever being shut down for one day.

“And I know because I’m one of these old-fashioned people that the vendors still deliver to my house newspapers, even though I can get the same thing on my phone, which I do. So every single day for 40 years, barring any detail that I never knew about, Vanguard was always present. And I think that we often underestimate what it takes to keep something going for all of four decades.

“Not just to keep it going, but to keep it going at a better level as the years go by. So I would like all of you to please join me and let us give a rousing ovation to Uncle Sam, because what he has brought is unbelievable. I know that many of you are here because even when you were in school or university, you knew about Vanguard.

And it’s the same Vanguard today.

“And I have no doubt that the team has chosen all the winners meticulously. So the awardees, I want to congratulate all of you.

It is good to be recognized. You know, sometimes you work so hard that nobody pays attention. You don’t have to grieve for it.

“But when you are recognized, it’s something that you should be thankful for. And I would like to join everybody here to congratulate all the people being honored.”