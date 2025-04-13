Political nonsense – Bwala dismisses US court order on Tinubu’s record

Presidential spokesperson Daniel Bwala has criticised a recent ruling by a U.S. court ordering the release of documents related to President Bola Tinubu held by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and other anti-drug agencies.

The decision was issued by Judge Beryl Howell of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

In her ruling, Howell stated that shielding the information from public view is “neither logical nor plausible.”

The order followed a motion filed by Aaron Greenspan, who accused U.S. law enforcement agencies of violating the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

Greenspan’s request is believed to be linked to a 1993 case in which Tinubu reportedly forfeited $460,000 to the U.S. government due to alleged connections to narcotics trafficking.

Reacting to the development, Bwala dismissed the court’s decision, calling it “mischievous and politically mechanised nonsense.”

Mischievous and politically mechanized nonsense under the guise of US Court Orders FBI and DEA to act. They claim the order was given on Tuesday, but it never saw the light of the media until Sunday



There is nothing these opposition under the auspices of coalition for a wild… — D. H Bwala (@BwalaDaniel) April 13, 2025

He went on to question the timing and publicity of the ruling, saying, “They claim the order was given on Tuesday, but it never saw the light of the media until Sunday.”

Bwala also accused opposition figures of exploiting the situation for political gain.

“There is nothing these opposition under the auspices of coalition for a wild goose chase cannot try to do to keep relevance,” he said.

Vanguard News