Court slams Kaduna Police over ban on political meetings, orders N15m damages to ADC, SDP

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo, Kaduna

A Federal High Court sitting in Kaduna has faulted the Kaduna State Police Command for imposing a ban on political meetings, declaring the action unconstitutional and beyond the powers of the police.

Justice Murtala Zubairu, in a landmark ruling on Wednesday, awarded N15 million in damages to the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP), describing the police’s conduct as a “gross violation” of the political parties’ rights to peaceful assembly and association.

The judgment followed a case stemming from the disruption of an ADC meeting held on August 30, 2025, in Kaduna. The event, attended by former Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir el-Rufai and other party leaders, was attacked by thugs who vandalized property and injured several participants.

After the incident, the Kaduna State Police Command alleged that the meeting was convened without prior notification to security agencies, claiming it had earlier issued warnings against such gatherings. The police subsequently invited el-Rufai and six ADC members for questioning over alleged criminal conspiracy, incitement, and public disturbance.

Delivering judgment, Justice Zubairu held that the police acted ultra vires—beyond their legal powers—and violated the opposition parties’ rights under Section 40 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“I find and hold that the applicant fundamentally breached their statutory duty and unlawfully infringed upon the counter-claimants’ fundamental rights,” the judge stated. “The applicant’s actions demonstrate a clear pattern of abuse of power, warranting perpetual restraint by the Court.”

He further condemned the blanket ban on political meetings in Kaduna, describing it as “selective enforcement and a threat to democracy.”

Justice Zubairu awarded N15 million in total damages against the police, covering the “arbitrary suspension” of the ADC meeting, the “unlawful ex-parte injunction” obtained without due procedure, and the “failure to investigate the August 30 violence.”

He also vacated the ex-parte order granted to the police on September 4, 2025, declaring it “issued without merit and in breach of procedure.”

The court issued a perpetual injunction restraining the Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, his officers, and agents from interfering with the lawful political activities of the ADC and SDP without due process.

In addition, Justice Zubairu directed the police to investigate the August 30 attack and submit a detailed report to the Attorney-General of Kaduna State within 60 days.

The ruling has been hailed by observers as a reaffirmation of citizens’ constitutional rights and a warning against the misuse of police powers in political matters.