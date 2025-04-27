Police arrest 16-year-old boy with gun in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy, Solomon Ibiwoye, after he was found in possession of a firearm in the Ebute-Ero area of the state.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, announced the arrest in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, praising alert residents for their role in the incident.

— CSP Benjamin Hundeyin (@BenHundeyin) April 27, 2025

“Kudos to observant Lagosians who noticed 16-year-old Solomon Ibiwoye with a firearm and discreetly alerted Ebute-Ero Police Division,” Hundeyin wrote.

According to Hundeyin, a subsequent search of the teenager’s home led to the recovery of a locally made firearm and an unexpended cartridge.

“The police searched his house and recovered a locally fabricated firearm and an unexpended cartridge. investigation is in progress. One more firearm off the streets.”

Hundeyin further emphasised the importance of community vigilance in helping to curb crime, urging residents, “See something, say something!”

