Photos: Policymakers, industry leaders, others grace Vanguard Economic Discourse

By Bayo Wahab

The 2025 edition of the Vanguard Economic Discourse is currently holding at the Civic Center, Ozumba Mbadiwe, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The event themed Nigeria’s Economic Outlook 2025: Hardship & Pathways to Sustainability Recovery is chaired by Mr. Dele Oye, the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA).

From left: Business Editor, Vanguard Newspaper, Emeka Anaeto; Publisher, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Sam Amuka; Technical Consultant, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Patrick Oduone and Editor, Vanguard Newspapers, Mr Eze Anaba.

Participants at the 2025 Vanguard Economic Summit

L-R: Second Secretary (Commerce), High Commission of India, Pranay Sinha

and the President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce Industries, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) Mr. Dele Oye.