PDP lawmaker, guber candidate, ex-commissioner, others defect to LP in Abia

Gov Alex Otti of Abia State.

The opposition camp in Abia State has further shrank ahead of the 2027 polls following the mass defection of key figures from various political platforms to the ruling Labour Party, LP, in the state.

This is as Governor Alex Otti has approved the building of an independent power plant at the Abia State University Uturu, ABSU, as a solution to the perennial power challenge at the campus and Uturu host communities.

Some of the decampees were the incumbent member representing Isuikwuato state constituency at the Abia State House of Assembly, Lucky Johnson (PDP); his predecessor, Chukwudi Ogele; the 2023 governorship candidate of the Action Alliance, AA, Onyekwere Akim Uche (OAU); a former Commissioner for Sports, Henry Agbaeze (PDP); and Emma Ibegbulam, among many others.

The decampees along with their supporters, said they decided to dump their former political parties because Governor Otti, had shown a great difference with his “undeniable laudable achievements across the state”.

They confessed that they never believed Abia could be fixed so fast, hence their decision to join the governor in his transformation agenda and efforts to rebuild the state.

The defection of the opposition members and their supporters took place during a reception for the Governor at Isuikwuato High School, Otankpa.

Speaking at the event, which was massively attended by the people from various political backgrounds, Governor Otti commended the decampees for acknowledging the truth and identifying with light.

He promised that Abia would witness more developments in the months ahead, declaring that his coming on board was to deliver good governance to the people.

Otti thanked Abians for their continued support to his administration, assuring that he will not disappoint them.

He re-stated his commitment to transform Abia into a model state, declaring that the era of using Abia as example of a backward state is gone.

Speaking further, Governor Otti explained that the approval of the establishment of an independent power plant project at ABSU, was aimed at permanently solving the power equation in that part of the state which had been in darkness for decades.

Otti, who said the power project was part of the ongoing rehabilitation at ABSU, explained that his administration was committed to brining development to all parts of the state.

“As part of the rehabilitation of Abia State University, I have approved that an independent power plant project be set up in Abia State University.

“The independent power plant project would generate not less than 10 megawatts of electricity.

“So, the idea is that not just Abia State University will be served, Uturu town would also have power from the initiative.

“Those of you who have followed what is happening in this State will know that a few weeks ago, we signed the Abia State Electricity Bill into law.

“So, we don’t need to go to anybody for approval to set up whether it is renewable energy or IPP; integrated power plant, stands alone and as soon as we have the approval of the House of Assembly, the members and leadership of the Abia State Electricity Regulatory Agency (ASERA), would be put in place,” Gov. Otti stated.

The Governor, who stated that the days of darkness were over in the state, also said that for the appeal made by the people concerning fixing the Amibo — Acha road, it would be fixed as it was captured in the budget, adding that the Eziama – Ndundu Road will soon be flagged-off for construction.

In a remark, the member representing, Isuikwuato/Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Hon. Amobi Ogah, lauded Otti for his developmental strides in the state, and for extending democracy dividends to Isuikwuato.

He assured the Governor of the continued support of his constituents to his administration which he noted, was on rescue mission.

Similarly, the Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Emeruwa described Governor Otti as a visionary Governor and called for support for the Governor to ensure that he secures his second term in office.

In his speech, the member representing Isuikwuato State Constituency, Johnson, said: “Governor Otti had made Abians proud through his achievements.”

He stated that with his entrance into the Labour Party alongside other stakeholders in Isuikwuato, all political parties in Isuikwuato have collapsed into the Labour Party, assuring that 2027 governorship election would be decided by Isuikwuato in favour of Governor Otti.

Commissioner for Justice and Attorney-General of Abia State, Ikechukwu Uwanna; the Mayor of Isuikwuato, Chinedu Ekeke, and the Chairman, Abia State House of Assembly Commission, Uche Maduako, highlighted the various achievements of the Governor in education, health, road infrastructure as well as payment of workers’ salaries and pensions among others.

They said that they are not surprised at the Governor’s achievements in less than two years in office and assured that his second term is guaranteed.

Baring her mind, a member of the Greater Ohafia Development Authority (GODA), Dr. Onyinyechi Rufus-Obi while describing Governor Otti as a hardworking, diligent and progressive minded person, thanked him for the ongoing efforts to set up an independent power project to take care of ABSU and the rest of Uturu community.

In their goodwill messages, an Isuikwuato stakeholder, Mr. Ken Ahia (SAN), President General, Isuikwuato Development Union, Chief Chidiebere Uguru; and the President General, Uturu Development Union, Dr Chidi Mba; said that the Governor had shown capacity and had surpassed past Governors.

The declared open support for Otti ahead of 2027.

They said that Isuikwuato had already adopted the Governor before he awarded road constructions in the area including the ongoing Nuanya road currently under reconstruction.

