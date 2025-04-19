FG shuts Enugu airport for emergency repairs

Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has shut down the Akanu Ibiam International Airport in Enugu, Enugu State, for emergency runway repairs.

The Director, Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Obiageli Orah, said this in a statement in the early hours of today, Saturday.

She said the measure became necessary due to a sudden rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

According to the statement, while the repairs are ongoing, all flights would be redirected to nearby airports.

Orah said: “There is a sudden and significant rupture in the asphalt surface at a critical section of the runway.

“Hence, emergency repairs will be conducted on that portion of the runway from April 22nd to May 6th, 2025.

“In compliance with Nigerian civil aviation regulations, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has, therefore, closed the runway during this period.

“As part of FAAN’s commitment to passenger safety and the modernisation of airport facilities, the runway will not be open for landings or takeoffs during the rehabilitation period.

“FAAN appeals to all airport users and stakeholders for their understanding and cooperation during this time. All flights to this airport will be diverted to nearby airports.

“We sincerely apologise for the late and unexpected notice regarding this closure.”

Vanguard News