‘Palm Sunday: Christians urged to embrace national unity’

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, came alive on Sunday as Christians joined counterparts worldwide to commemorate Palm Sunday, marking the triumphant entry of Jesus Christ into Jerusalem.

Thousands of worshippers waving palm fronds and singing hosanna choruses marched in colourful processions through major roads across the city.

The celebration began at 8:45 a.m. from Saint Barnabas Cathedral, Sabo-Oke, and lasted over four hours. The faithful walked through Muritala Road, Maraba, Amilegbe, Ipata, Opo-Malu, Emir’s Road, Taiwo Road, Unity Road, and Post Office before returning to the cathedral for final prayers and benediction.

A separate group of worshippers also commenced their procession from First Baptist Church, Surulere, passing through the State General Hospital and Upper Taiwo Road before merging with the main crowd at Unity Junction.

Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) in Kwara State, Bishop Sunday Adewole, used the occasion to call for humility, love, and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

“Jesus rode into Jerusalem on a colt to demonstrate humility. We must mirror this in our lives by loving others and living in peace,” he said.

He further urged citizens to renew their commitment to spiritual growth and national development. “This is a time for us to serve God sincerely and contribute positively to our nation,” he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, CAN Vice Chairman Pastor Ademola Popoola reminded the faithful of Christ’s sacrifice. “Jesus died to save mankind from eternal condemnation. We must draw closer to God in humility and holiness,” he said.

Deaconess Funke Olatunji also emphasised the importance of emulating Christ’s humility to foster unity and national progress.

In a goodwill message delivered by his Special Adviser on Christian Religious Matters, Reverend Timothy Oluwagbemiga Akangbe, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq urged Nigerians to support the government through prayers and cooperation. He reiterated his administration’s commitment to easing the burdens of the people.

Reverend Father Ralph Ajewole of the Radio Kwara Christian Fellowship encouraged Christians to abandon old lifestyles and adopt a life of humility. “Let your life be a reflection of peace and a source of positive change to others,” he said.

Other clerics, including Reverend Bolaji Akinyemi and Evangelist Timothy Opoola, also appealed for love, peace, and unity across the country.

As Nigeria reflects on the significance of Palm Sunday, the message from Ilorin rings clear: humility, love, and unity remain vital for personal renewal and national advancement.