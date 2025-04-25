Pa Ayo Adebanjo for Burial: Family announces funeral arrangements

Pa Ayo Adebanjo

By Olayinka Ajayi

The family of revered nationalist, elder statesman, and leader of the Pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group Afenifere, Chief Samuel Ayodele Adebanjo, has announced his funeral arrangements following his passing on February 14, 2025, at the age of 96.

In a statement issued by Dr. Biodun Shobanjo, Chairman of the Burial Planning Committee, on behalf of the family, they expressed heartfelt gratitude for the outpouring of support and prayers received since Chief Adebanjo’s passing. The family also extended a warm invitation to friends, associates, and well-wishers to join in celebrating the impactful life of their beloved patriarch.

Funeral Programme:

Day of Tributes/Service of Songs

Wednesday, April 30, 2025

2:00 p.m.

Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos

Wake-Keeping

Friday, May 2, 2025

4:00 p.m.

Pa Ayo Adebanjo’s Country Home, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Church Service & Funeral

Saturday, May 3, 2025

10:00 a.m.

St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

Thanksgiving Service

Sunday, May 4, 2025

10:00 a.m.

St. Phillips Anglican Church, Isanya Ogbo, near Ijebu Ode, Ogun State

The family looks forward to a dignified celebration of a life devoted to justice, equity, and the advancement of Nigeria.