Chief Ogbuefi Ilobanafor: Tributes as family releases burial schedule

By Janice Uduogu

The Ilobanafor family of Ozegu, Enugwu-Inyi, in Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State, has announced the funeral arrangements for their patriarch, Chief Ogbuefi Clement Nwagbogu Ilobanafor (Esesuo Agbara I of Ozegu), who died on June 22, 2025, at the age of 93.

According to a statement released by the family, the burial ceremonies will begin on Monday, January 5, 2026, with a Christian Wake-Keep at his compound in Umueke Ozegu, Enugwu-Inyi, Oji River LGA, starting at 5:00 p.m. The Requiem Mass will follow on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, at the Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Enugwu-Inyi Parish, Inyi Town, at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be immediately followed by the Funeral Rites and Reception at his family compound. A Thanksgiving Mass to conclude the ceremonies will hold on Sunday, January 11, 2026, at the same parish by 9:00 a.m.

Chief Ilobanafor, fondly remembered for his wisdom, humility, and commitment to community development, was widely regarded as a pillar of unity and peace in Ozegu and the wider Enugwu-Inyi community. He was known for his leadership and unwavering dedication to promoting harmony and progress throughout his lifetime.

Since his passing, condolences have continued to pour in from various parts of the country, reflecting the depth of his impact and legacy. Among those who have sent messages of sympathy are the Ywom Traditional Council, Garkawa District of Mikang Local Government Area, Plateau State, under the leadership of His Royal Highness, AIG Bashir E. Makama Dabup III (psc+Rtd), the Mwo-Ywom of Garkawa; Dr. Adedayo Olugbade Ajayi, Director General of the Afe Babalola International Study Centre (ABISC); Pharm. (Prof.) Lere Baale, CEO of Business School Netherlands and President of the Nigeria Academy of Pharmacy, along with his wife, Mrs. Ife Baale; and Pharm. Elechi Oyim, National Chairman, Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN).

The family, while appreciating the outpouring of love and support from friends and associates, has invited well-wishers to join them in celebrating the life of a man whose kindness, integrity, and leadership touched many lives.

Chief Ogbuefi Clement Nwagbogu Ilobanafor, Esesuo Agbara I of Ozegu, leaves behind a legacy of service, faith, and community spirit.