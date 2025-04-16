Oyo Govt dredges 11 Rivers to combat flooding, improve infrastructure

By Adeola Badru

The Oyo State Government has initiated the dredging of 11 rivers across the state as part of its proactive measures to mitigate flooding during the rainy season and enhance infrastructure development.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Dotun Oyelade, following the Executive Council meeting held on Tuesday at the Secretariat, Agodi, Ibadan.

Oyelade said the Ministry of Environment has been directed to procure additional compactor trucks to improve refuse collection within the municipality.

“To protect lives and property, the council approved the immediate dredging of 11 flood-prone rivers across the state, including those in Iseyin, Oyo, Ibadan, Igbo Ora, Ogbomoso, and other locations,” he stated.

In addition, the council approved the procurement of firefighting auxiliary and special equipment for the Oyo State Fire Service Agency to boost firefighting and rescue operations, as well as protect firefighters from occupational hazards.

The total cost of the three projects — dredging, waste management, and firefighting enhancement — is N690 million.

The council also authorized the procurement and installation of a transformer and power generator at the Omololu Olunloyo Monumental Park, alongside an energy storage upgrade for the dualised Ladoke Akintola Airport Road. Oyelade noted that the recent temporary shutdown of the airport was to enable the upgrade of its infrastructure to international standards, aimed at boosting its aesthetic and operational capacity.

“This project is estimated to cost N224,781,750,” he added.

Furthermore, the Executive Council approved the installation of public lighting along Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road (Phase One). The 110-kilometer expressway is expected to reduce traffic congestion in Ibadan, allowing travelers from outside the city to bypass urban traffic and connect directly to their destinations.

“The lighting project aims to enhance security, promote socio-economic development, and stimulate the night-time economy,” Oyelade said, noting that the project will cost N15.1 billion.

Additionally, the council approved the rehabilitation of several roads in Ibadan, including Bolajoko Estate Road Network, General Gas, Bishop’s Court Road, Jejelaye, Peace Roads, and the Anifalaje Area. The total investment for these roadworks is N1.99 billion.