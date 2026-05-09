Oyo govt issues flood, heatwave warning to residents

Seyi Makinde

The Oyo State Government has issued a public advisory to residents, urging residents to observe precautionary measures as the 2026 rainy season starts in earnest.

The Commissioner for Environment and Natural Resources, Mr Ademola Aderinto, gave the advice in a statement on Saturday in Ibadan.

According to Aderinto, the state is likely to experience flash floods and thunderstorms due to high-intensity rainfall associated with the season’s onset.

He cautioned against flash floods, temporary road overflows, and rising temperatures expected in the coming weeks.

The commissioner explained that the soil across the state was still relatively firm, limiting water infiltration and causing heavy surface runoff on roads, drainages, and in some communities.

Aderinto advised residents not panic, as most flooding was expected to be temporary.

He, however, warned that the expected temporary flooding could become prolonged and destructive if waterways and drainage channels cleared by the government are obstructed or tampered with.

The commissioner also appealed for the suspension of illegal dredging and any activity that could disrupt natural water flow.

He noted that prolonged water retention on roads could damage infrastructure, increase accident risks, and threaten public facilities.

Aderinto reaffirmed the government’s efforts to maintain the free flow of water, urging residents to avoid indiscriminate waste disposal and other environmental violations.

He said that during the transition into the rainy season, occasional heat waves may occur, with temperatures rising to between 33°C and 35°C.

The commissioner advised residents to stay hydrated, remain in cool environments, avoid prolonged sun exposure, and seek shade when necessary.

He assured residents that the government would continue to monitor environmental conditions across the state and provide safety advisory (NAN)