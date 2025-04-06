OYIN JOLAYEMI: From mat-making to big industry

By Adekunle Adekoya

Oyin Jolayemi’s life is a testament to perseverance, hard work, and determination. Born in a village, Iludun Oro in Kwara State, in 1940. Oyin’s journey to becoming a successful industrialist is a story of overcoming obstacles and seizing opportunities.

As a young boy, Oyin was driven to succeed, engaging in various entrepreneurial ventures, including mat making, basket making, and sieve production. Despite facing setbacks, including being swindled, Oyin persevered, hiding his savings in a secret box to avoid future losses. Jolayemi was the last child of his family.

Growing up, just like his siblings, he wasn’t allowed to attend school as their father believed it would introduce him to Christianity. With nothing to keep him engaged, he started mat-making, and by the time he was 13, he took his destiny into his hands and left the village of Iludun.. Moving to Lagos, he worked as an errand boy, selling dusters and handkerchiefs. He eventually set up his own business, renting a kiosk on Reclamation Street.

However, when sales declined, Oyin adapted, learning the art of selling patent medicines from a neighbouring shopkeeper, a woman. The woman dealt in patent medicines. He would offer to help her sell whenever he didn’t have much to do. Consequently, he learnt how to sell medicines from this woman. She eventually handed over her shop to Jolayemi when she was ready to acquire a new one. Thus, a business in patent medicines commenced for him, and he went ahead to obtain a licence for his new business line.

After running the patent medicine business for a while, he opened a new shop known as Daily-Need Chemist on Nnamdi Azikiwe Street, Lagos Island in 1968. That seems to be the real beginnings of Daily Need Industries. Throughout his career, Oyin has demonstrated a willingness to learn and adapt.

Convinced that travel imparts more education than is often believed, he traveled extensively, visiting 16 countries, including France, Germany, Japan, and Hong Kong, to study business practices and packaging techniques. Oyin’s entrepreneurial spirit and perseverance have earned him numerous accolades. He has built a business empire, created jobs, and contributed to Nigeria’s economic growth.

Reflecting on his journey, Oyin attributes his success to hard work, determination, and patience. He advises young people to adopt these values, warning against the dangers of cultism, internet fraud, and ritual killing.

As Oyin looks back on his five decades in business, he remains optimistic about Nigeria’s future, despite the challenges facing the country. His legacy serves as a testament to the power of entrepreneurship and perseverance in overcoming adversity.