Oworonshoki Bridge Repairs: Lagos to divert traffic for 110 days, issues travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced a 110-day traffic diversion plan ahead of emergency repairs on the Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge, scheduled to begin on Tuesday, May 6, and end on Tuesday, September 23, 2025.

Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, disclosed this on Wednesday, stating that the repairs would be carried out in eight phases, covering both inbound and outbound lanes of the bridge.

According to Osiyemi, Phases 1–4 will affect the Oworonshoki/Third Axial Bridge inbound Third Mainland Bridge, lasting from May 6 to July 14, 2025 (50 days). Phases 5–8, targeting the outbound section, will run from July 15 to September 23, 2025 (51 days).

Inbound Oworonshoki/Third Mainland Bridge: Motorists heading to Oshodi/Victoria Island via the bridge will be diverted to an alternate lane 50 metres before the work zone and will regain access 50 metres after the zone.

From the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, drivers are advised to: Use Ojota Slip Road to Ikorodu Road, then Anthony and turn into the ramp by the Taxi Park to reach Oshodi.

Alternatively, use Anthony (via Town Planning Way) to link Gbagada and access the Third Mainland Bridge to get to the Island.

Another option is to connect Funsho Williams Avenue via Ikorodu Road to use Eko Bridge toward Victoria Island.

From Ikeja, motorists should go through Maryland to Ikorodu Road, then use Funsho Williams Avenue and Outer Marina to access the Island.

To reach Oshodi from Ikeja, use Maryland/Ikorodu Road, turn right at the Taxi Park ramp at Anthony.

Outbound Oworonshoki/Third Mainland Bridge (Phases 5–8): Vehicles heading to Lagos-Ibadan Expressway will be diverted to a single lane 50 metres before the work zone and return to the main road 50 metres after.

Drivers from Victoria Island heading to Ketu/Ikorodu/Alapere can use Eko Bridge via Funsho Williams Avenue and Ikorodu Road to Ojota/Ketu.

Motorists heading to Mowe and environs from Victoria Island are advised to use Eko Bridge, connect to Funsho Williams Avenue, then Ikorodu Road, and continue via the Abiola Garden Ramp.

The Commissioner assured residents that officers of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) would be deployed across the affected routes to ease traffic and minimize inconvenience.

“Motorists are implored to be patient, as the partial bridge closure is part of the traffic management plans to facilitate maintenance works on the bridge’s expansion joints,” Osiyemi stated, adding that the project is being handled by the Lagos State Ministry of Works and Infrastructure (Office of Infrastructure).