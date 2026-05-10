Lagos shuts Eko Bridge indefinitely for safety, repairs

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.Releases travel advisory

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Lagos State Government has announced the emergency closure of Eko Bridge (outbound to Lagos Island) for safety investigations and repairs.

The closure which is indefinite, is scheduled to commence on Tuesday, May 12, 2026.

Lagos State Commissioner for Transportation, Oluwaseun Osiyemi, announced this on Sunday

In view of the closure Osiyemi urged motorists along Apongbon and Ijora Olopa to ply the Third Mainland Bridge to access their desired destinations.

However, the commissioner said the inward Lagos Island carriageway will remain open to motorists.

“Adequate traffic and security personnel will be deployed along alternative routes to guide motorists and ensure smooth traffic flow,” Oluwaseun assured.