Only 142 LGs are open defecation free

Only 142 of the 744 Local Government areas, LGAs, in Nigeria have been certified open defecation free by the Federal Government.

Mrs. Chizoma Opara, the National Coordinator of the Clean Nigeria, Use the Toilet Campaign Conference, disclosed this at a one day sensitisation programme organised by the conference in Awka on Friday.

The campaign was organised by the National Water Resources Building Network, South East Centre in collaboration with Clean Nigeria, Use The Toilet and Environment Development.

Opara regretted that Nigeria, at the 21st Century, still talked about open defecation and described the act as “high lack of commitment” by the stakeholders who should know better and drive the advocacy down to the grassroots for greater success impact.

“We need to encourage better sanitation in the country as poor water supply and hygiene as well as environmental degradation is a big challenge in Nigeria.

“Three LGAs in Anambra state comprising Anambra East, Aguata and Nnewi North have also been certified open defecation free by the Water and Sanitation Hygiene (WASH) and urged more efforts to cover all the states in the South East.

“Genuine commitment by key stakeholders, religious bodies, traditional rulers, women, youth groups and private individuals in combating the menace of open defecation in Nigeria is apt,” she said

She called on Nigerians to develop the spirit of patriotism in the comprehensive war against open defecation in every part of the country with a view to reducing it to barest minimum.

Opara said that the programme were hinged on advocacy on behavioral change, imbibing a whole lot of culture and capacity building among Nigerians for holistic fight of the holocaust in the country by all.

She said that the organisation would soon come up with a new strategy anchored on five pillars to include funding, creating of an enabling environment, environmental awareness campaign, advocacy and communication among others.

She called on those in the private sector and philanthropists in the state to key in to drive to change the narratives of open defecation in Nigeria as government could not do it alone.

Vanguard News