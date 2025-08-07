Ogbo-Ogwu market leaders call for Govt action on alleged fake drug activities

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu, Onitsha

The leadership of the Ogbo-Ogwu Medicine Market in Onitsha, Anambra State, has appealed to the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Anambra State Government to respond to petitions filed against individuals allegedly involved in the sale of unwholesome drugs within the market.

Chairman of the market’s caretaker committee, Mr. Ndubuisi Chukwuleta, made the call during a press briefing on Thursday. He expressed concern over what he described as the reappearance of some traders who were previously sanctioned by regulatory agencies, and who are now allegedly contributing to unrest in the market.

“In 2007, NAFDAC took action against some traders over drug-related concerns. One of them, who was affected by the regulatory ban, has returned and has reportedly been involved in activities that disrupt peace in the market,” Chukwuleta said.

He alleged that during a recent monthly prayer session organized by the Ogbo-Ogwu Market Evangelism Group, a long-standing spiritual tradition in the market, some individuals attempted to forcefully open shops—including some reportedly sealed by regulatory agencies—leading to a security alert and intervention by law enforcement.

Chukwuleta claimed the current tension stems from the union’s strict enforcement of anti-counterfeit drug measures. “We have implemented policies that make it difficult for non-compliant practices to thrive. These policies ensure that those found selling substandard products are held accountable,” he stated.

He explained that under his administration, the market adopted stricter surveillance, including limiting access points at night to curb unauthorized movements and activities, which, according to him, has enhanced the market’s credibility.

Chukwuleta further noted that opposition from certain quarters toward market prayers and recent union policies may be linked to these reforms. “We believe in upholding both regulatory compliance and our community values. The market prayers have been a part of our culture since 1989, and anyone who wishes not to participate is free to open their shops afterward,” he said.

The caretaker chairman stressed that the market leadership is committed to collaborating with authorities to ensure a safe and compliant environment, urging NAFDAC and the state government to investigate the issues raised in their petitions.

“We are calling for a proactive response from the relevant authorities so that peace and order can be maintained in the market,” he added.