Ondo Govt commits to hosting next Niger Delta Sports Festival

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) initiated Niger Delta Sports Festival opened in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, Wednesday with Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa pledging Ondo state’s readiness to host the event in the near future.

Aiyedatiwa made the request as President Bola Tinubu, represented by the Chairman of the National Sports Commission, Alhaji Shehu Dikko, noted at the opening of the maiden edition that the event would stimulate development and enhance unity in the region.

The president commended, “NDDC for organising this laudable event aimed at bringing young sports talents from the region together for this competition.

“I am convinced this praiseworthy initiative will foster youth development, promote peace, and contribute to economic growth, while also enhancing development and security.”

He noted the competition would raise interest in sports among state governments in the region and complement the Federal Government’s structural reforms in the sports sector through the National Sports Commission.

Declaring the next edition open for bidding, NDDC Managing Director, Dr Samuel Ogbuku, commended Governor Umo Eno for Akwa Ibom State’s hosting of the maiden edition of the festival, which he described as superb, urging governors in the region to encourage robust participation of their states.

In goodwill response, Governor Aiyedatiwa pledged Ondo state readiness to host the festival in the future, even as he advised the NDDC to select hosting states in alphabetical order.

He acknowledged NDDC’s commitment to prioritising peacebuilding, human capital and social interaction.

Minister of Regional Development Abubakar Momoh stated that the assemblage of the sports participants for the competition is indicative of the abundant human resource potential in the region.

Vanguard News