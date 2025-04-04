Oil theft: Navy confiscates over 303,700 litres, deactivates 23 illegal refineries in Niger Delta

By Kingsley Omonobi

In furtherance of Operation Delta Sanity 2 and the fight to rid the Niger Delta of oil theft and pipeline vandalism, the Nigerian Navy in March 2025 confiscated over 303, 700 litres of stolen crude and its by-products.

The Navy also discovered and deactivated 23 illegal crude oil refining sites while several wooden boats, and pumping machines were recovered, several arms and ammunition as well as suspected oil thieves were arrested.

Commodore Aiwuyor Adams-Aliu, the Director of Naval Information who made this known in an update on the fight against economic sabotage said the operations were conducted in Rivers, Delta, Ondo, Bayelsa states

He said, “On Friday 7 March 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site laden with about 5,500 litres of stolen crude oil, 2,000 litres of illegally refined Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), 1 oven, 9 dugout pits, 15 polythene sacks of illegally refined AGO, 13 sacks of stolen crude oil, and 1 pumping machine were discovered and deactivated around Oteghele community at Obodo Omadino in Warri, SouthWest Local Government Area, Delta State.

“On Saturday 8 March 2025, a big wooden boat laden with 40,000 litres of crude oil was seized around Okrika and Ogajama general area in Rivers State.

“On Sunday 9 March 2025, a seagoing vessel, MFT Olokun VIII with IMO Registration N0: 8778275 was arrested around Saint Nicholas River in Bayelsa State with illegal arms and ammunition onboard.

“The arms included 1 G3 Rifle, 1 pump action gun, 20 rounds of 7.62/51mm ammunition and 7 unit live cartridges.

“Two suspects linked to the illegal firearms were also arrested and will face prosecution.

“On Monday 10 March 2025, three Illegal Refinery Sites, 3 ovens, 7 dugout pits, 8 sacks with 3,700 litres of crude oil, 23 polythene sacks with 1,900 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and deactivated around Obodo Omadino in Warri, South West Local Government Area, Delta State.

“On Thursday 13 March 2025, a vandalised wellhead, 8 Illegal Refinery Sites, 55 ovens, 12 reservoirs and 30 dugout pits with about 55,000 litres of stolen crude oil and about 4,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and seized around Ohaji/Egbema West in Rivers State.

“On Friday 14 March 2025, two wooden boats laden with over 5,000 litres of stolen crude oil, and 2 drums were seized along Dodo River in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“On Sunday 17 March 2025, a fibre boat laden with 1000 litres of stolen crude oil was seized around Bille/Krakrama waterways in Rivers State.

“On Monday 17 March 2025, three Illegal Refinery Sites, 2 ovens, 10 dugout pits, 3 sacks with about 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 18 polythene sacks of about 1,900 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and deactivated around Obodo Omadino in Warri, SouthWest Local Government Area, Delta State.

“On Thursday 20 March 2025, two wooden boats actively siphoning crude oil from a wellhead, 2 drums of stolen crude oil and 1 cooking oven were discovered and seized around Clough creek and Dodo River in Ekeremor Local Government Area of Bayelsa State.

“On Sunday 23 March 2025, two Illegal Refinery Sites, 2 ovens, 10 dugout pits, 13 polythene sacks, and 3 drums, with 2,700 litres of stolen crude oil and 2,200 litres of illegally refined AGO were discovered and seized around Oteghele, Obodo Omadino general area in Warri, SouthWest Local Government Area, Delta State.

“On Monday 24 March 2025, a wooden boat laden with 1500 litres of crude oil was seized around Bille and Krakrama creeks, Rivers State.

“On Tuesday 25 March 2025, a large wooden boat with about 100,000 litres of crude oil was seized around Egbessan oilfield, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On Wednesday 26 March 2025, a wooden boat laden with 30,000 litres of illegally refined Premium Motor Spirit was seized at Okirika axis in Rivers State.

“On Thursday 27 March 2025, a suspected cultist/kidnappers camp, 4 vandalised wellheads, 8 Illegally Refinery Sites, 40 ovens, 30 reservoirs, 50 dugout pits, with

about 70,000 litres crude oil, 25,000 litres of illegally refined AGO, and 15,000 litres of illegally refined kerosene were discovered and deactivated around Ndoni, Ogba, Ohaji and Egbema West in Rivers State.

“On Thursday 27 March 2025, a storage facility with 15 jerrycans (30 litres) of illegally refined AGO was discovered around Bigimi, Ilaje Local Government Area of Ondo State.

“On Friday 28 March 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site with several dugout pits and sacks laden with stolen crude oil was discovered and deactivated around Bennet Island, Warri South Local Government Area, Delta State.

“Two suspected crude oil thieves were apprehended during the operation.

“On Sunday 30 March 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site, 1 oven, and 1 storage tank laden with 7,000 litres of stolen crude oil were discovered and deactivated around Clough creek, Ekeremor Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

“On Monday 31 March 2025, an Illegal Refinery Site, 12 refining ovens and 2 dugout pits with 30,000 litres of stolen crude oil and 5,000 litres of illegally refined AGO were deactivated and seized around Tumburu community and Biseni forest of Bayelsa State.

“The Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ikechukwu Ogalla, hereby reiterates that the Nigerian Navy will continue to intensify its operations in support of Nigeria’s economic activities, particularly the mandate to improve crude oil production as directed by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”