Ogun shuts down 45 centers over noise pollution in 2024

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Government has disclosed that it shut down 45 religious centers, entertainment venues, and commercial outlets in 2024 for violating noise pollution regulations.

Commissioner for Environment, Dr. Ola Oresanya, made the revelation in a statement released to mark the 2025 International Noise Awareness Day, themed “Protect Your Hearing, Protect Your Health.” He also revealed that 175 other establishments were sanctioned for similar offences during the same period.

Oresanya emphasized that while communication is essential, noise pollution is both an environmental issue and a public nuisance with serious implications for health and quality of life.

“This year’s celebration serves as a reminder to residents, commercial operators, and religious organizations about the maximum permissible noise levels,” he stated.

He outlined the following noise limits: Residential areas: 50 decibels (day), 35 decibels (night), Places of worship: 60 decibels (day), 40 decibels (night) and Entertainment and commercial centers: 60 decibels (day), 40 decibels (night)

Oresanya noted, “The state government sanctioned 175 noise polluters—predominantly religious centers, entertainment venues, and commercial outlets—in 2024, while 45 were shut down entirely.”

The commissioner advised households, community leaders, and operators of entertainment and commercial establishments to adhere strictly to the prescribed decibel limits to avoid penalties.

He also urged Community Development Associations (CDAs) to establish and enforce acceptable noise levels within their jurisdictions. Oresanya reaffirmed the Ministry’s commitment to continued public enlightenment and stakeholder engagement to reduce noise pollution in the state.