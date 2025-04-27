Ogulagha Elders Synod: Tompolo Is a dependable pillar of  Ijaw nation

Elders Synod of Ogulagha Community, has described High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo as the pillar of Ijaw nation.

In a statement jointly signed by Elder Fred Ingla (Chairman), Elder Okoruwei Commission (Vice Chairman), and Elder Calabar Someboy (Secretary), the body of respected elders extolled Tompolo as a rare gem, a true patriot, and a dependable pillar of the Ijaw nation.

According to the statement made available to journalists, Elder Fred Ingla described High Chief Tompolo as “a man of uncommon courage, vision, and unwavering dedication to the progress of the Ijaw people and the entire Niger Delta region.”

He emphasized that Tompolo’s sacrifices over the years, especially his fearless advocacy for environmental justice, economic emancipation, and resource control, have made him a living legend not just among the Ijaw people but across Nigeria and beyond.

Elder Okoruwei, the Vice Chairman of the Elders Synod, noted that Tompolo stands out for his resilience, wisdom, and consistent defense of Ijaw cultural heritage and territorial integrity. “At 54, Tompolo has achieved what many could not accomplish in a lifetime. He has empowered thousands of Ijaw youths, protected our environment from exploitation, and given our people a voice on national issues,” he said.

Elder Calabar Someboy, the Synod’s Secretary, lauded Tompolo’s foresight in establishing institutions and platforms that have significantly uplifted the socio-economic status of the Ijaw people. He cited the Nigerian Maritime University, Okerenkoko—one of Tompolo’s most laudable legacies—as a beacon of hope, education, and development in the region. “Tompolo believes in empowering minds, not just mouths,” he remarked.

The Patron of the Ogulagha Elders Synod, Elder Chief Council Guwor, added his voice in praise of the celebrant, describing Tompolo as “a dependable pillar whose strength and wisdom have helped stabilize the Ijaw nation during turbulent times.”

Elder Guwor emphasized that Tompolo’s leadership style—quiet but impactful, strategic yet humble—has endeared him to all strata of the society, from the creeks to the corridors of power.

Rev. James Yelemi, who offered prayers during the birthday felicitation, prayed for God’s continued protection, divine wisdom, and long life for High Chief Tompolo. He expressed confidence that Tompolo’s best years are still ahead and that his legacy will continue to shape the future of the Niger Delta.

The Elders Synod highlighted several of Tompolo’s notable contributions including:

His economic empowerment initiatives through the Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, which has created employment for thousands of Niger Delta youths and helped curtailed illegal oil bunkering.

Today through the efforts of Tantita Security Nigeria daily crude production have appreciated. The Nigeria economy is now booming and the polluted rivers are now useful.