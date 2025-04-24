Oborevwori’s exit sad, unfortunate, PDP Laments

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA- THE National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has described as very sad and unfortunate that Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, and several prominent leaders including former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa dumped the party for the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC.

The party said that with the development in Delta State on Wednesday, it will take over its structures immediately by setting up a caretaker Committee that would oversee the affairs of the Party.

Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori had on Wednesday defected from the PDP to the APC.

The announcement was made following a closed-door meeting at the Government House in Asaba on Wednesday.

Speaking Thursday at Wadata Plaza, party Secretariat the acting National Chairman of the party, Amb. Umar Damagum said that the defection became shocking against the backdrop that Delta State was the least expected for such an action to take place because the party is very magnanimous.

Damagum who noted that the PDP is hoping on God to do the needful, said that the 2027 presidential election is not about how many governors you have or how many leaders, but about President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians.

According to him, the Presidential election will not be APC versus any governor or Senator or anything, but APC versus Nigerians, just as he urged all members of the party to close ranks and rescue it from the hardship that has been inflicted on the people by design.

Damagum said, ” It’s very sad and unfortunate because to me, if there’s any state that should think that way, not Delta, because the party is very magnanimous. I thank God that in their message, they didn’t say that the party did anything wrong to them other than good.

“It’s a decision taken by them, but the pains will be in us not because of anything, but because we have given Delta State all our support, from the emergence of the governor to his predecessor, who also doubled as our vice presidential candidate. I think we’ve done it all for them in Delta State. We least expected this action from them. All the same, this is a party that have seen more than that, but it’s still standing.

“I want to use this opportunity to say, we’ll take over our structures immediately by setting up a caretaker committee. We are still taking stocks and we will do that immediately. I also want to enjoin our members, both in Delta and the country in general, I want to remind us what happened in 2023. The PDP can still make it simple.

“Peter Obi had no governor, but he muzzled all those votes that he muzzled. This election in 2027, is not about how many governors you have or how many leaders. It’s about Tinubu and Nigerians. The ordinary man is feeling the pinch and the decision is his. So I want to use this opportunity to tell Nigerians that it is their election. It is APC versus Nigerians.

“We will experience a lot of challenges but there is no challenge that is insurmountable. I thank God we are all people of faith.

“We know there is a limit to whatever one can do other than what God has designed. You may have your own tactics but you cannot outplay God. We leave our faith in the hands of God and we believe He will help us out of this great situation.”