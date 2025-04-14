Nwifuru never agreed to one-term tenure —Ebonyi APC

….Gov gives Radio/TV station facelift

By Jeff Agbodo

ABAKALIKI—Ebonyi State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has refuted claims that Governor Francis Nwifuru agreed to serve only one of four-year term.

The party stated that no such agreement, written or verbal, existed for the governor to step down in 2027 after a single term.

In a statement, the party’s Publicity Secretary, Ogbuatu Simbad, described the claim as false and misleading.

“There was never any agreement to stop a man fulfilling destiny. Let it be clear – Governor Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru is not leaving after four years. Any claim to the contrary is entirely false,” Ogbuatu said.

He noted that since the creation of Ebonyi State, no governor has served only one term, and history supports continuity.

“A few individuals, once on the sidelines, are now trying to distract and confuse the people. But their imagination only reveals the content of their own minds. Ebonyians know better,” he added.

Ogbuatu praised Governor Nwifuru’s administration for placing the state on the path to greatness through sustained economic and infrastructural development.

He emphasized that the strength of the APC in Ebonyi is built on unity, peace, humility, and good governance – not intimidation or force – and that the government remains committed to delivering its promises.

The party also commended Governor Nwifuru’s visionary leadership and expressed full support for his reelection bid.

Ogbuatu further revealed that the APC, under the leadership of Stanley Okoro-Emegha, has met with aggrieved members across the 13 local councils and 171 wards, assuring them of reconciliation, peace, and inclusiveness.

Gov gives Radio/TV station facelift

Similarly, the Director General of Ebonyi Broadcasting Corporation, Tony Nwizi, has lauded Governor Francis Nwifuru for giving the corporation a facelift and upgrading it to international standards.

He said the radio and television station were on the verge of collapse before the Governor intervened and provided a total overhaul of the station with modern equipment.

Nwizi stated that the broadcast equipment in the corporation was in very poor condition until Governor Nwifuru quickly intervened and rehabilitated the station.

The DG, who disclosed this at the weekend, stated this while conducting members of the Correspondents’ Chapel, Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Ebonyi State Chapter, who visited him in his office.

He noted that the corporation now has modern equipment that has transformed the two broadcast stations, which can now transmit 24 hours uninterrupted.

He described Governor Nwifuru as an enthusiastic leader who has made indelible marks in all sectors since he assumed office in 2023.

Nwizi, who is a former Chairman of the NUJ in the state, urged media practitioners to continue to project the state in a good light through objective reportage, assuring them of his support and cooperation.

The Correspondents’ Chapel Chairperson, Uchenna Inya, in his remarks, described the DG as a square peg in a square hole.

He lauded Governor Nwifuru for appointing the DG to transform the corporation, given his wealth of experience.

He also praised the leadership style of Nwizi and urged him to introduce more programs that will continue to attract listenership and viewership to the stations.

Inya further thanked Nwizi for his support for the Correspondents’ Chapel and for making it possible for the chapel to produce the Chairperson of NUJ in the state, Comrade Samson Nwafor – the first of its kind since the creation of the state in 1996.