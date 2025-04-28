NSITF advocates for AI integration in workplace safety

By Henry Ojelu-Lagos

The Branch Manager of the Satellite office of the Nigerian Social Insurance Trust Fund, NSITF, Lady Onyinye Ezike, has called for the integration of artificial intelligence, AI, and digital technologies into workplace health and safety practices.

Ezike made the call on Monday, during the branch’s commemoration of the 2025 World Day for Safety and Health at Work with the theme: ‘Revolutionising & Safety: The Role of AI and Digitalisation at Work.’

She emphasised that AI is transforming safety standards beyond simple compliance and offering smarter, proactive solutions to protect workers and organizations.

Ezike pointed out that traditional safety practices, which often rely on manual inspections and paperwork, are reactive and prone to delays and errors.

“In today’s fast-paced work environments, relying on outdated methods can result in preventable accidents.

“It’s time to adopt more intelligent, proactive systems that prioritize the safety of our workers and the efficiency of our organizations,” she said.

Ezike highlighted several benefits of incorporating AI into safety management systems saying, “AI-driven predictive analytics can analyze historical data to forecast and prevent workplace accidents before they even happen. This is a game-changer in creating safer work environments.”

She further emphasised the importance of real-time monitoring through wearable technology and IoT sensors.

According to her, “With these tools, we can detect hazards like gas leaks, fatigue, or unsafe behaviors immediately, and take swift action to address them,” Ezike. Real-time responses can significantly reduce the risk of accidents.”

Ezike also noted that AI allows for the automation of reporting, risk assessments, and audits, leading to more accurate and time-efficient safety processes.

“Digital platforms can streamline incident reporting and risk assessments, saving valuable time while improving accuracy,” she said.

“This is a crucial step in modernizing safety practices,” she added.

Ezike stressed that AI does not replace human judgment, but rather enhances it by providing crucial insights and supporting decision-making in safety management.

“AI enhances human judgment by providing timely, data-driven insights that help organizations make better safety decisions,” she said, adding “It’s about empowering people with the right information when they need it most.”

In conclusion, Ezike urged both organizations and employees to embrace the potential of AI and digital technologies, stating that the future of workplace safety is already here.

“The future of workplace safety is not tomorrow — it is today. We must act now to ensure safer, more resilient workplaces for the future,” she declared.