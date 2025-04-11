‘No vacancy in Aso Rock come 2027,’ ex-lawmaker declares

A two-term former Lagos State House of Assembly member, Sir Jude Idimogu, says there will be “no vacancy” in Aso Rock come 2027.

Idimogu, who represented Oshodi-Isolo Constituency II between 2015 and 2023, made the declaration in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Lagos.

He was reacting to the recent announcement by an opposition group, which vowed to defeat the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of President Bola Tinubu in 2027.

Idimogu, who is also the deputy leader of Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ndigbo, Lagos State, and APC member, said no alliance between opposition leaders could pose a significant threat to Tinubu’s re-election.

The former lawmaker described the coalition of opposition politicians against the second term aspiration of the president as nothing but an exercise in futility.

He noted that the ruling party had a strong leadership and grassroots support that would propel the party to victory in 2027.

Idimogu maintained that the president deserved a second term because he was building a legacy of sustainable development.

“In Nigeria, power is being rotated between the North and the South, so I believe it is the turn of the South to complete their eight years in office.

“So there is no vacancy in Aso Rock come 2027 and I am appealing to all the Northerners in the party to support the president to complete his eight years.

“Regarding the coalition, I can tell you, there is really no political gang-up that can unseat Tinubu in 2027,” he said.

Idimogu said that President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda was yielding positive results, hence he did not see the prospect of any opposition candidate reeling out anything better than his.

“I don’t know which of the candidates will come out today and reel out a policy that is better than what the administration of Tinubu is doing.

“This is because Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda is yielding positive results and we can see improved power supply.

“Our naira against the dollar is now gradually appreciating with the restoration of the naira-for-crude deal, and the export drive,” he said.

The ex-lawmaker also noted that the prices of food items were gradually reducing in the market with the implementation of favourable policies to increase farmers’ outputs.

“So I will give it to him (Tinubu). In two years’ time, I will be one of those that will quickly champion his re-election in 2027,” he said.

Idimogu advised the people behind the coalition to instead join hands with the president in the interest of the country.