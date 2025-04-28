No single candidate can beat Tinubu alone in 2027  —  Okonkwo

President Bola Tinubu.

By Bayo Wahab

Former Chieftain of the Labour Party Kenneth Okonkwo has reinforced the call for a coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election, saying no single opposition candidate is strong enough to defeat President Bola Tinubu.

Okonkwo, who appeared on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics on Sunday, said neither Peter Obi nor Atiku Abubakar can beat President Tinubu in the next election unless work together.

According to him, the 2027 election would be a stroll in the park for President Tinubu if opposition parties fail to unite to wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress and President Tinubu.

Recalling how former President Goodluck Jonathan was defeated in 2015, the actor-turned-lawyer believes there would be a coalition against Tinubu before 2027, adding that the coalition would need the backing of the elite to dislodge the President and his party.

“No single candidate can beat alone by whatever name you are called. And the reason is this, in Nigeria, we have entered into the unfortunacy (sic) that you will not only win, but you have to secure your victory.

“So, you need the elites to secure your victory, even if the people vote for you. If the elites come together, like they did in 2014 to confront Jonathan in 2015, they were able to secure their victory when the people voted for them. If they were not together, they wouldn’t have been able to secure their victory.”

However, while conversations about the coalition are largely centred around Obi and Atiku, Okonkwo said he’s not sure if the former Vice President and the former Governor of Anambra State would be the flagbearers of the political merger.

He said, “As we are moving to 2027, I know that there will be a coalition, whether it be between Peter Obi or Atiku, I don’t know, but there will be a coalition. Why? Because that will be the only choice the opposition have to make it at the moment. If there is no coalition, Tinubu is unbeatable.”

Vanguard News