No sense of fulfilment – Lady reveals why she’s relocating to Nigeria from US

Jenny Jones, a Nigerian lady, has shared her decision to relocate to Nigeria after living and working in the United States for some time.

She revealed that the main reason for her move is the burnout she feels in America, where she says she lacks a sense of fulfilment.

“I’m going to Nigeria because I feel I am burnt out in the U.S and I need a break and I am also starting my clothing line,” Jenny explained.

Read also:

How I was able to secure Canadian residency in six months – Nigerian woman

She emphasised that Nigeria offers many opportunities, which she is eager to explore upon her return.

For Jenny, it’s more than just a move to start a business; it’s a chance to escape the repetitiveness of working a 9-5 job.

“Number one is going to be my mental health, there is no amount of supplement that you will take, there is no amount of therapy that you will do that you will not be in constant battle with your mental health because you are living in a place where you don’t feel fulfilled. You don’t just have that sense of fulfilment, you are lonely, you are bored, you just feel like there is so much you could be doing out there besides the same 9-5, go to work, come back, repeat, and you are two days off, you want to clean, do your laundry, you don’t want to go anywhere, you want to be in bed, and you are just too exhausted, and before you know it, it’s a Monday, and you have to go back, and it isn’t how I want to live,” she shared.

In a series of TikTok videos, Jenny outlined her reasons for the move, noting that the decision to leave the U.S. was difficult but ultimately necessary for her peace of mind and personal growth.

Jenny said she plans to settle in Lagos upon her return and begin her business venture.

She concluded with a strong declaration of her intentions: “So, these are basically all my diaries of moving to Nigeria. And people are like ‘why do you want to leave the US and come to Nigeria?’ And I’m like ‘I don’t want to work 9-5 for the rest of my life. I do not want to work for nobody for the rest of my life. It’s just not how I want to live. Do you see the glow up on my face just talking about the fact that I’m moving to Nigeria?’”

Vanguard News