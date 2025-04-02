How I was able to secure Canadian residency in six months – Nigerian woman shares

A Nigerian woman known as Chisom Chigbo has shared her migration journey, urging others to remain flexible in their quest for a better life abroad.

In a viral message, Chisom emphasised that if a dream country is difficult to enter, people should explore alternative destinations while keeping their ultimate goal in sight.

Recounting her personal experience, she revealed how she initially struggled to secure Canadian residency from Nigeria.

After multiple attempts, she pivoted when the United Kingdom opened its borders to families. Without hesitation, she moved her family to the UK, seizing the opportunity to live and work there.

However, she didn’t abandon her Canadian dream. Once settled in the UK, she restarted the process and, to her surprise, secured permanent residency in Canada within just six months.

Chisom cautioned that delays could make migration more challenging in the future, urging those aspiring to relocate to remain strategic and open-minded.

She wrote, “Let me say this again, if the country of your dream is not easy to get into, try to JAPA to another country while you keep trying.



“This was what I did, I tried getting into Canada from Nigeria for sometime but it proved impossible until UK opened its borders for families and I and my family keyed into it without looking back.



“Guess what? When I kickstarted my Canadian JAPA process again, I and my family got our Canadian permanent residency under 6 months from the UK.



“JAPA is a mindset, because if you do not make the move when you can it maybe too difficult for you to do so in the future,”

Vanguard News