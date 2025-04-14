NFF not owing late Christian Chukwu – Sanusi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has dismissed claims circulating on social media suggesting that the organization owed former Super Eagles captain and coach, Christian Chukwu, who passed away on Saturday.

A particular report alleged that the football body was indebted to Chukwu to the tune of $128,000.

However, in a swift response, the NFF’s General Secretary, Dr. Mohammed Sanusi, debunked the claim, asserting that there is no such record in the federation’s files.

Reacting to one statement on social media that claimed NFF was owing the 1980 Africa Cup of Nations-winning team captain the sum of $128,000, NFF General Secretary, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, said: “There is no record in the NFF of any outstanding indebtedness to ‘Chairman’ Christian Chukwu. During the first term of the Board headed by Mr. Amaju Pinnick, a committee was set up to diligently peruse the papers of coaches who were being owed, even from previous NFF administrations.

“That committee was given the clear mandate to verify all debts and ensure that the coaches being owed were paid immediately. I am aware that ‘Chairman’ was in the employ of the NFF between 2002 and 2005, before he was relieved of the post following the 1-1 draw with Angola in a FIFA World Cup qualifying match in Kano in August 2005. There is certainly no record of indebtedness to him in the NFF.”

Sanusi challenged anyone with genuine and verifiable documents of NFF indebtedness to any coach, who has worked with any of the National Teams over the past two decades, to come forward and tender those documents.

“As a credible organization that is very much alive to its responsibilities, if we are confronted with any genuine document of indebtedness to any coach, we will offset the debt immediately

Vanguard News