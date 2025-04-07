Newcastle step up Champions League chase with Leicester win

Newcastle United’s English midfielder #23 Jacob Murphy (C) celebrates on the back of Newcastle United’s Swiss defender #05 Fabian Schar, who’s long-range shot came back off the woodwork to enable Murphy to score during the English Premier League football match between Leicester City and Newcastle United at King Power Stadium in Leicester, central England on April 7, 2025. (Photo by Darren Staples / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. NO USE WITH UNAUTHORIZED AUDIO, VIDEO, DATA, FIXTURE LISTS, CLUB/LEAGUE LOGOS OR ‘LIVE’ SERVICES. ONLINE IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO VIDEO EMULATION. SOCIAL MEDIA IN-MATCH USE LIMITED TO 120 IMAGES. AN ADDITIONAL 40 IMAGES MAY BE USED IN EXTRA TIME. NO USE IN BETTING PUBLICATIONS, GAMES OR SINGLE CLUB/LEAGUE/PLAYER PUBLICATIONS. /

Newcastle coasted to a 3-0 win over sorry Leicester on Monday to step up their Champions League charge and condemn the Foxes to an eighth straight Premier League defeat without scoring.

Eddie Howe’s men, still on a high after winning the League Cup last month, are up to fifth in the table, level on points with fourth-placed Chelsea, but with a game in hand.

Fifth place will almost certainly be enough to secure a place in the Champions League next season after strong performances by English clubs in continental competition.

But Ruud van Nistelrooy’s hapless team are heading back down to the Championship after a solitary season in the Premier League.

The visitors were 2-0 up in the 11th minute after two goals from Jacob Murphy, the second a tap-in from close range after an audacious effort from Fabian Schar hit the crossbar, and Harvey Barnes added a third before half-time.

Leicester were brighter in the second half but could not end their goal drought in the league, which stretches back to January.

The opening moments of the contest gave false hope to the long-suffering home fans as Jamie Vardy tested Nick Pope in the visitors’ goal.

Newcastle were ahead in the just second minute after Tino Livramento squared for Murphy to tap home after an attack down the left.

Minutes later time stood still as Schar, spotting goalkeeper Mads Hermansen off his line, nearly scored from his own half.

His effort cannoned off the crossbar but landed at the feet of Murphy, who was the only player to react.

The game was effectively over before half-time when former Leicester player Barnes finished from close range after Hermansen saved from Joelinton, declining to celebrate.

Van Nistelrooy introduced Stephy Mavididi and Facundo Buonanotte for Victor Kristiansen and Patson Daka at the interval and the game was more even in the second period, but Leicester struggled to make an impact.

The home fans cheered the entrance of 15-year-old Jeremy Monga late in the game as he became the second-youngest Premier League player.

Newcastle, whose fortunes have been transformed since a Saudi-funded takeover in 2021, are eyeing another season in the Champions League after exiting at the group stage in the 2023/24 campaign — after two decades away.

Howe, who led Newcastle to their first major trophy in 56 years against Liverpool at Wembley last month, has the chance to add gloss to a historic season.

But it is a tight battle — only six points separate third-placed Nottingham Forest from Aston Villa in seventh spot.

Van Nistelroy arrived at the King Power Stadium in November after a spell as interim manager at Manchester United but results have nosedived after an encouraging start.

The shock 2016 Premier League champions are almost certain to be joined in the second tier by Ipswich, who also came up last season.

Basement club Southampton are the only club whose relegation has been confirmed.