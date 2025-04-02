New charges at Onne Port approved two years ago — Shipper’s Council

Port haulage sector under siege as cabal tightens control amid corruption

By Godwin Oritse

The Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC) has refuted media reports of increased cargo charges at Onne Port, clarifying that no such approval was given by the agency.

The Council in a statement said that the last approved increment was in 2021 adding that any report of increased charges after 2021 was not approved by the Council.

In a telephone chat with Vanguard, the Executive Secretary of the Council, Barr. Akuta Ukeyima said that since he assumed duty as Chief Executive Officer of the agency, there has been no discussion on increment of charges with any terminal operator.

He explained that the increase in charges were approved in 2021 and 2023, long before coming to the Council in 2024, followed due process as all stakeholders were duly consulted before an agreement for increase in charges were agreed upon.

A statement signed by the management of the Council, noted that the current fees are being charged at the West African Container Terminal, WACT. Onne Port was duly reviewed and approved by the Council.

Part of the statement reads: “ The attention of the Nigerian Shippers Council has been drawn to a recent publication making the rounds on social media concerning the tariff review approval issued to the West African Container Terminal, WACT, in 2021 and 2023.

“As the economic regulator of the port sector, the Council considers it necessary to set the records straight and provide clarification to avoid any misinformation.

“The tariff increment implemented by WACT was reviewed and approved by the NSC.

“The review was conducted following rigorous assessment processes to ensure that the rates remain within an acceptable industry benchmark and aligned with prevailing economic realities.

“It is pertinent to note that the NSC in its regulatory capacity, ensures that all tariff adjustments are fair, justifiable and sustainable for both service providers and port users.

“According to WACT, prior to the implementation of the new tariff structure, WACT engaged extensively with the leadership of registered clearing agents in Onne including the Association of Nigerian Licenced Customs Agents, ANLCA, the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders, NAGAFF, the Association of Registered Freight Forwarders of Nigeria, ARFFN, and the National Council of Managing Directors Licensed Customs Agents. NCMDLCA.

The discussion led to a mutual agreement that the implementation would be phased to ease the impact on port users.