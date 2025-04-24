NEC approves new textile Dev Board, $90B agribusiness, livestock strategy

Vice President, Kashim Shettima

— “We’re architects of a sustainable future, not mere responders to crises” – VP Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – The National Economic Council (NEC) has approved the establishment of a Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board, along with a comprehensive agribusiness and livestock development strategy projected to generate up to $90 billion in economic value by 2035.

The measures, aimed at repositioning Nigeria’s economy and addressing insecurity at its roots, were ratified at the Council’s meeting chaired by Vice President Kashim Shettima. The meeting included the 36 state governors, the Central Bank Governor, Ministers of Finance, Agriculture, and other top officials.

In line with these efforts, NEC also approved:

The creation of the Green Imperative Project (GIP) national and regional offices.

Formal support for launching the National Agribusiness Policy Mechanism.

Measures to overhaul the livestock sector, targeting sustainable growth and peacebuilding.

Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board

VP Shettima described the new board as a cornerstone of President Bola Tinubu’s economic revival agenda, calling it “a call to resuscitate a sector that once clothed the nation and powered the economy.” The board will:

Serve as the regulatory body for the cotton, textile, and garment industry.

Include governors from all six geopolitical zones and key federal ministries.

Be domiciled in the Presidency and funded through the Textile Import Levy collected by the Nigeria Customs Service.

“Nigeria is a nation where cotton can thrive in 34 states, yet we produce only 13,000 metric tons. This is an invitation to act,” Shettima stated.

Agribusiness and Livestock Growth Strategy

The newly unveiled National Livestock Growth Acceleration Strategy (NL-GAS) builds on the National Livestock Transformation Plan (NLTP) and is designed to:

Modernize Nigeria’s livestock sector with a strong focus on cattle ranching and peacebuilding.

Create $74–$90 billion in economic value by 2035.

Attract state, private sector, and foreign investments under a solid federal regulatory framework.

The five priority pillars for 2025–2026 include:

Animal Health and Zoonoses Control

Feed and Fodder Development

Water Resources Management

Statistics & Information Systems

Breed Improvement Initiatives

The Council endorsed:

Formal transfer of N100 billion in previously approved funds to the new Federal Ministry of Livestock Development (FMLD).

Creation of counterpart state-level livestock ministries.

Full sub-national and private sector participation in implementing livestock and meat export initiatives.

Skills Development & National Food Economy

Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, presented on a national plan to equip five million youth with industry-relevant and entrepreneurial skills by 2030 through the Technical and Vocational Education Training (TVET) initiative. The system will ensure:

Accreditation and standardization of all training programs.

Sustainable funding and governance.

Integration of digital education and job-focused learning.

NEC commended the government’s commitment to integrating skills development into national education and budget frameworks, urging all states to fully participate irrespective of political affiliations.

A Call to Action

VP Shettima urged Council members to act decisively:

“Governance is not the theatre of promises. It is the solemn business of fulfilment. Our people are waiting for results—not another speech. We must move from rhetoric to reform.”

He emphasized the need for NEC field monitoring visits to bridge the gap between policy and performance, stating:

“We are not merely responders to crises—we are architects of a sustainable future.”