NCS hands over 659 units of illicit drugs worth N18million to NDLEA in Cross River

Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna and NDLEA Commander Cross River State Command, Commander Rachael Umebuali, during the handover in Calabar.

The Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) have handed over 659 units of illicit drugs, estimated at N18 million, to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Cross River State.

The controlled substances intercepted by Vigilant Officers of NCS, Cross River/Calabar Free Trade Zone and Akwa Ibom Area Command at the Mfum Border include Pethidine 100mg (216 Units ), Morphine Sulphate (216 units), 37 packets of Phenobarbital and 37 units of Sodium Sterop.

Others are Fentanyl 50mm (108 Units), Midazolam Mylan (33 units), and Sodium Injectables (26 units), which are valued at 18 million naira.

The Customs Area Comptroller of the Command, Comptroller Gabriel Ogbonna, disclosed this while handing over the controlled substances to the NDLEA at the Command headquarters in Calabar, the State capital, Tuesday.

Ogbonna, who said the exercise was in line with the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between both agencies, added that the handing over would serve as a testament for younger officers from both agencies to learn to work together.

“On behalf of the Comptroller General of NCS, I hereby hand over these items to NDLEA. This handover is in accordance with the Memorandum of Understanding between our agencies.

“Today’s event will serve as a testament to our subordinates to learn to work together and assist one another while performing their duties.

“The collaboration and synergy between our agencies has indeed led to this significant achievement leveraging on each other’s strength and expertise to drive national development,” he said.

On her part, the Commander of NDLEA, Cross River State Command, Commander Rachael Umebuali, lauded NCS for the collaborative effort in quality service delivery, stressing that the synergy would go a long way in making their contributions more effective and service to Nigerians very efficient.

