Customs hands over illicit substances worth N16.7bn to NDLEA

By Mathew Johnson

The Tincan Island Port Command of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has handed over a major seizure of illicit substances valued at N16. 7 billion to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), following a successful joint intelligence-led operation.

Speaking during the handover ceremony at the Command, the Customs Area Controller, Tincan Island Port Command, Comptroller Frank Onyeka, stated that the seizure which came exactly two weeks after a similar drug bust, illustrates the continued determination of criminal elements to use Nigeria’s seaports for the trafficking of dangerous substances, while also demonstrating the vigilance, professionalism, and operational effectiveness of security agencies working collaboratively to combat such crimes.

According to the Controller, acting on credible intelligence jointly gathered by the Nigeria Customs Service and the NDLEA, officers of both agencies intercepted and subjected a 1x40ft container with number HAMU 247034/8 to thorough physical examination.

The container, which originated from Toronto Canada, according to him, was found to contain 8,347 packages of Cannabis Indica weighing a total of 4,173.5 kilograms, with an estimated street value of N16.694 billion.

Comptroller Onyeka said: “This is not just another seizure. It represents a deliberate attempt by criminal gangs to undermine national security, endanger lives, and profit from the destruction of the future of our youths and hardworking citizens. Thankfully, due to the vigilance and professionalism of our officers and partner agencies, this dangerous consignment will never make it to the streets”.

In her remarks, the Director of Seaport Operations, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Assistant Commander General of Narcotics Archieabia Ibinabo Ogboba, disclosed that the Agency’s Marine Intelligence Unit, working closely with foreign partners monitored the movement of the consignment for over two to three months.

She explained that the traffickers deliberately subjected the container to multiple transits and routes in an attempt to evade security monitoring and frustrate law enforcement efforts.

Ogboba noted that the successful interception was made possible through unwavering commitment, intelligence sharing, and operational synergy among all participating agencies and international partners.

The illicit substances were subsequently handed over to the NDLEA for further investigation and necessary legal action.