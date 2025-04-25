NBTE grants accreditation for 68 Programmes at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo

— Aiyedatiwa Lauded Over 100 Percent Success in Accreditation

By Dayo Johnson, Akure

The National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) has granted accreditation to 68 academic programmes at Rufus Giwa Polytechnic, Owo, in Ondo State.

The institution’s Rector, Mr. Simon Olorunwa Adegun, announced the development, noting that the polytechnic achieved a remarkable 100% success rate in the 2025 accreditation exercise conducted by the NBTE.

Adegun attributed this outstanding achievement to the effective leadership and unwavering support of the state governor, Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa, in promoting academic excellence. He also credited the success to the proper planning and dedication of the institution’s management team.

According to the Rector, “The accreditation process evaluates institutions based on their academic programmes, infrastructure, faculty, and other key areas. Rufus Giwa Polytechnic’s perfect score is a testament to its commitment to providing quality education and meeting the standards set by the NBTE.”

He added that this achievement would enhance the institution’s reputation, attract more students and faculty, and reinforce the academic standards of the polytechnic.

Mr. Adegun expressed optimism that the newly accredited programmes would further position the institution for improved performance among tertiary institutions in the country. He also pledged to continue improving the quality of programmes offered by the polytechnic and commended the NBTE for its support during the accreditation process.

Finally, he appealed to the staff to maintain their dedication and continue contributing to the success of all programmes run by the institution.