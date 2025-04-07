Nationwide Protest: Demonstrators defy IG’s order, storm Lagos streets, converge at Ikeja Under-Bridge

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos – Defying police warnings, protesters on Monday took to the streets of Lagos to demonstrate against cybercrime and the perceived threat of emergency rule in Rivers State.

The protest, organized by the Take It Back Movement (TIBM), saw participants gather under the popular Ikeja Under-Bridge, from where they proceeded towards the Lagos State Government House and the State House of Assembly in Alausa to voice their concerns.

Despite the presence of tight security around the area, the demonstration remained peaceful.

This action comes just a day after the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, urged organizers to cancel the planned nationwide protest scheduled for April 7, 2025.

In a statement released on Sunday by the Police spokesperson, Muyiwa Adejobi, the protest was described as “ill-timed,” particularly because it coincided with the newly designated National Police Day.

“In line with global best practices in celebrating police institutions, the Nigerian Government has declared April 7 as National Police Day,” the statement read.

“The rationale behind staging a nationwide protest on the same day is questionable and perceived as a deliberate and unpatriotic act aimed at maligning the image of the Nigeria Police and the nation as a whole,” the police statement continued. “The Nigeria Police Force hereby advises the organizers to shelve the planned protest.”

However, the Take It Back Movement went ahead with its demonstration in Lagos, insisting on the right to peaceful assembly.

Led by the National Coordinator, Juwon Sanyaolu, protesters continued their procession toward Alausa, en route to Ojota and Gani Fawehinmi Park, where Sanyaolu is expected to address the gathering.