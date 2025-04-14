NACC moves to deepen US-Nigeria trade volume beyond $10bn

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa & Juliet Umeh

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, NACC, has announced a new vision to expand bilateral trade between Nigeria and the United States beyond the present $10 billion mark.

The National President and chairman of the Board of Directors of the chamber, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, disclosed this in his inaugural address during the celebration of the chamber’s 65th anniversary and the Presidential Inaugural Dinner in Lagos weekend.

In the address, Balogun reaffirmed the chamber’s unwavering commitment to fostering strategic partnerships that unlock the full potential of Nigerian exports and deepen economic cooperation between the two nations.

He said: “As I assume the role of President, I am driven by a clear vision to deepen the US-Nigeria relations, expand our trade volume beyond $10 billion, and unlock the full potential of Nigerian exports.

“Through robust small and medium size, SME, support, international certification, and innovative partnerships, we will elevate our members and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The evening also featured the unveiling of the 3D architectural model of the proposed NACC Smart Headquarters, a visionary facility set to become a hub for innovation, commerce, and global engagement and recognition of exceptional Nigerians.

It equally featured the induction of 52 new members, including five premium members into the chamber’s growing network.

In his remarks on the occasion, the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, commended NACC for its decades of dedication to promoting bilateral economic relations.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Commerce, Cooperatives, Trade and Investment, Mrs. Folashade Ambrose-Medebem, applauded the chamber’s role in bridging public-private sector engagements and pledged Lagos State’s continued support.

He said: “For 65 years, the NACC has served as a trusted bridge between Nigeria and the United States.

“Together, we’ve championed initiatives, supporting trade missions, capacity building and global market access. We remain committed to strengthening this vital partnership.”

The event drew dignitaries from across the diplomatic, public and private sectors, celebrating the chamber’s enduring legacy and future aspirations.

Sanwo-Olu received the Enterprise Growth and Economic Excellence Award, which is a recognition of Lagos State government’s contributions to business reforms and economic development.