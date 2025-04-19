Murder of First Class University Student: Police complete extradition of fugitive

Force PRO, Olumuyiwa Adejobi

…as Falana calls for quick prosecution

By Kingsley Omonobi & Dickson Omobola

The police, yesterday, said they have successfully completed the extradition of Benjamin Nnayereugo, better known as Killaboi, from Doha, Qatar to Nigeria.

The fugitive, who had been on the run for the alleged murder of Miss Augusta Onuwabhagbe, was returned to the country in the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, through the coordinated efforts with the Ministry of Justice, INTERPOL National Central Bureau, NCB, Force Headquarters in Abuja and the Qatari Judicial Authorities.

Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement, said: ‘’The extradition followed a petition from the family of the deceased, submitted through their legal representatives dated September 29, 2024. The matter was assigned to INTERPOL NCB Abuja for investigation. Investigations revealed that the suspect, Benjamin Best Nnayereugo, murdered Miss Onuwabhagbe, a 21-year-old First Class student of Lead City University, Ibadan, at his residence located at 24A, Abiola Apooyi Street, Oral Estate, Ajah, Lagos, on July 13, 2023.

“After committing the crime, he fled Nigeria and later released an online video purporting to confess to the act, a deceptive strategy to derail investigative efforts. ýFollowing his declaration as wanted by the NPF Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, on October 13, 2023, an INTERPOL Red Notice was issued for his global apprehension.

“He was initially arrested in Freetown, Sierra Leone, on October, 20, 2023, under the false identity Kanu Princeton Samuel, but escaped custody during a prison break on November 26, 2023, in Feeetown. ýFurther intelligence gathering revealed that the suspect continued to evade law enforcement, traversing multiple regions including West Africa, East Asia and the Middle East, under forged identities before eventually relocating to Doha, Qatar on January 24, 2025.

“At Doha, he was Operating under the alias Toure Abdoulaye with a fraudulent Guinean passport, he secured illegal employment and concealed his identity. ýThrough robust international cooperation and the use of advanced biometrics, INTERPOL NCB Abuja, in collaboration with INTERPOL NCB Doha, confirmed his identity, leading to his arrest by Qatari authorities in February 2025.

“An official extradition request, processed via the Federal Ministry of Justice, Abuja, was subsequently approved by the Qatari judicial authorities, resulting in his repatriation to Nigeria. ýIGP Kayode Egbetokun while recognising the strength in the synergy amongst nations to curb trans-border crimes, commended the diligence of INTERPOL NCB Abuja and extended sincere appreciation to the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, the Government of Qatar, INTERPOL NCB Doha, and the Nigerian Embassy in Qatar for their invaluable collaboration in securing the fugitive’s return. The Inspector-General of Police further assured the general public of the Nigeria Police Force’s commitment to ensuring that the suspect faces diligent prosecution, as part of the NPF’s dedication to justice and the safety of all Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, human rights lawyer, Femi Falana, SAN, has urged the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr Lawal Pedro, SAN, to fast-track the prosecution of the suspect

Falana also thanked the Federal Government for collaborating with Falana and Falana’s Chambers in his successful extradition.

He said: “We are particularly indebted to the mother of the deceased, Mrs Okonye Nneji, who furnished us with vital information on the movements of the suspect since he escaped from Nigeria two years ago. This is a challenge to all Nigerians to always pursue the cause of justice in order to end impunity in the country. Having confirmed that the Lagos State Criminal Investigation Department has completed an investigation into the cold murder of Miss Onuwabhagbe, we hereby call on the Attorney-General of Lagos State, Mr. Lawal Pedro, SAN, to fast-track the prosecution of the suspect.”