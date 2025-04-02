Mourinho grabs Galatasaray coach’s face after losing Istanbul derby

Fenerbahce coach Jose Mourinho grabbed the face of his opposite number at fierce local rivals Galatasaray after a 2-1 defeat on Wednesday in the Turkish Cup quarter-finals.

After the final whistle, Mourinho grabbed Okan Buruk, before briefly squeezing the Turkish coach’s nose.

Buruk was then seen to collapse to the ground holding his face.

The match culminated with three red cards — one for Fenerbahce and two for the visitors — in the 92nd minute of the cup tie.

Fenerbahce, currently second in the Turkish league, have an intense rivalry with Galatasaray, the leaders and two-time defending champions.

The 62-year-old Mourinho, who arrived in Turkey last summer, was suspended for four matches and fined at the end of February for comments made after a league match against Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United coach lambasted match officiating in Turkey.

He also said that the Galatasaray bench had been “jumping like monkeys” in reaction to a refereeing decision.

The comments earned him accusations of racism from Galatasaray, which he denied.