Meet Nigerian-British model who made Forbes’ youngest Under 30 list

Credit: Jordan Oguntayo (Instagram)

In 2023, Jordan Oguntayo made history as the youngest person ever named to Forbes’ prestigious Under 30 Europe list. At just 14 years old, the Nigerian-British model joined a cohort of young visionaries reshaping Europe, standing out in a field where age is often against one’s advantage.

Born to Nigerian parents and raised in the UK, Oguntayo’s modeling journey began at seven with a campaign for Burberry. What started as a childhood opportunity has grown into a trailblazing career that has seen him work with global fashion giants such as Dior, Calvin Klein, Moncler, Tommy Hilfiger, and Primark.

For years, he has been a familiar face on Zara campaigns, traveling across Europe, including Spain, Germany, Hungary, and Amsterdam, for over 300 shoots. He has also walked at the London Fashion Week, an accomplishment most adult models still dream about.

But Oguntayo’s success goes beyond fashion spreads and runway lights. As a young Black model, he has become a symbol of representation, inspiring children of color across the world to believe in their dreams. With quiet confidence and an unwavering work ethic, he continues to push toward his goal of becoming the most-booked child model in the world.

“I want children everywhere to know that with hard work and dedication, anything is possible,” he says.

Oguntayo’s story is one of early ambition, relentless drive, and a vision that’s far bigger than his age.

Vanguard News